Journalist Killed In Northern Mexico, 14th To Die This Year

(AP) — An independent journalist has been found dead in northern Mexico, bringing to 14 the number of reporters and media workers killed so far this year.

Prosecutors in the northern border state of Sonora said Tuesday that tattoos on a body found in the border city of San Luis Rio Colorado matched those of journalist Juan Arjón López.

San Luis is across the border from Yuma, Arizona, and has long been known for medical and dentistry office catering to Americans. But the area has been hit by drug cartel violence in recent years.