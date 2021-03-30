Journalists Get First Tour Of Crowded Migrant Facility In Donna

Migrants are processed at the intake area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)

Migrants are processed at the intake area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)

More than 4,000 migrants are currently being held in the CBP’s canvas-covered migrant facility in Donna which has a COVID capacity of 250. That’s according to a small group of journalists who were allowed inside the facility for the first time since scores of migrants began crossing into Texas.

The tour revealed a severely overcrowded tent structure full of mostly teenage migrants who had crossed the border alone. They and migrant families are seen packed into clear plastic pods. As many as 500 migrants were inside pods measuring about 3,200 square feet.

The youngest migrant children are seen crowded into a separate large playpen with sleeping mats on the floor. The Biden administration allowed two journalists from The Associated Press and a CBS television crew to view the facility Tuesday.