Journalists Sought For Personal Help By The COVID-19 Curious

Chauncy Glover, news anchor at KTRK, appears in the studo in Houston on March 16, 2020. Calling a hospital to see if a bed was available for a COVID patient isn't part of Glover's job description. Neither is guiding a viewer online to find a place to be vaccinated. He's done both, and isn't alone. Listeners and readers across the country are reaching out directly to journalists for help during the coronavirus pandemic, and many are responding. (Chauncy Glover via AP)

Chauncy Glover, news anchor at KTRK, appears in the studo in Houston on March 16, 2020. Calling a hospital to see if a bed was available for a COVID patient isn't part of Glover's job description. Neither is guiding a viewer online to find a place to be vaccinated. He's done both, and isn't alone. Listeners and readers across the country are reaching out directly to journalists for help during the coronavirus pandemic, and many are responding. (Chauncy Glover via AP)

By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer

(AP) — Across the country, many people at a loss for where to turn for help during the pandemic. So they’re reaching out to local journalists. Flummoxed by confusing websites and recommendations about how to get vaccinated, they’re calling reporters whose work they see or read to ask them questions. It’s another layer of work beyond reporting information, but journalists say they find it rewarding and often get ideas for stories. Sometimes they hear from people just glad to hear a human being and not a machine on the other end of the line. An ethics expert says it’s good to help, but journalists shouldn’t get too involved in a personal case.