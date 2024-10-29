JP Morgan Chase Suing In Texas, Other States Over ATM Fraud

JP Morgan Chase is taking legal action against some of its customers including a Texas man who allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from ATMs in a viral check fraud scheme. Bank officials say the fraud method is nicknamed the “infinite money glitch.”

People would deposit bad checks and immediately withdraw funds before the check bounced. The bank yesterday started suing some of the people who made out like bandits. Lawsuits were filed in Texas, Florida and California as the investigation continues.

The bank is seeking the return of its money, as well as interest and fees. Potential criminal charges may be filed.