Juarez TV News Anchor Gunned Down

In Mexico, the Chihuahua state Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a television news anchor in Ciudad Juarez.

Officials say Arturo Alba Medina was shot to death in his car shortly after finishing his newscast last Thursday night. The 49-year-old Alba Medina was driving through downtown Juarez apparently to his home in El Paso when, media reports say, he was ambushed by two gunmen.

Officials say the motive behind the deadly attack is not known. Alba was the night anchor for Multimedios TV in Juarez. He becomes the 6th Mexican journalist killed this year.

