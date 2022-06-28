Judge Allows Abortions To Continue In TX

Abortions will be allowed for a little while longer in Texas. The state has a trigger law, but it doesn’t go into effect until mid-August.

The state attorney general announced prosecutions could begin immediately, but on Tuesday, a judge in Houston slapped that plan down with a temporary restraining order. That means abortion up to six weeks of pregnancy will resume in Texas at some clinics.

In a statement, the Center For Reproductive Rights said “every hour that abortion is accessible in Texas is a victory.”