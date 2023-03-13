Judge Allows John Allen Rubio Attorneys More Time To Prepare Appeal

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

As we hit the 20-year mark since the mutilation murders of three young Brownsville children, a federal judge is giving the convicted killer’s attorneys more time to work on their appeal.

The Brownsville Herald reports U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez has granted the attorneys’ motion for an extension. According to the newspaper, the attorneys have filed two petitions in the death penalty case of John Allen Rubio – one claiming that his defense team failed to put on a proper defense, and another saying the district attorney who prosecuted the case was corrupt.

The now 42-year-old Rubio continues to sit on death row after being found to have stabbed and beheaded his three children, ages 3, 1, and 2 months, in a squalid near-downtown apartment back on March 11th 2003.