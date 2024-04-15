Judge Approves Settlement In Death Of Hidalgo County Man Brutalized By Deputies

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen federal judge has okayed a settlement between Hidalgo County and the family of a man who died after being severely injured when he was arrested by sheriff’s deputies four years ago.

22-year-old Jorge Zuniga Gonzalez was arrested in April 2020 on charges of public intoxication and for violating the COVID curfew that was in effect at the time. As reported in the McAllen Monitor, the lawsuit accused the arresting deputies of assaulting Zuniga – pushing him to the ground and crushing his neck. Zuniga was also tazed multiple times while handcuffed. Zuniga died of complications from his injuries three months later.

The settlement with Zuniga’s family also resolves claims against the four deputies involved in the arrest and two nurses named in the lawsuit. The terms of the settlement are confidential.