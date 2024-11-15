Judge Approves Website Sale

The judge in Alex Jones’ bankruptcy case is holding up “The Onion” acquiring InfoWars. On Wednesday, the satirical publication won a bankruptcy auction to take control over Jones’ InfoWars.

During an emergency hearing in Houston on Thursday, the judge said he had concerns over how the auction was held. He ordered for a hearing to be held next week to determine if the auction was fair. “The Onion” won the auction with the backing of Sandy Hook families.

Jones was ordered to pay almost one-point-five-billion dollars to families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting for repeatedly claiming the shooting was a hoax on his show.