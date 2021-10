FILE - United Airlines planes are seen parked at San Francisco International Airport with a maintenance hangar in the background on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in San Francisco. A federal judge has extended on Tuesday, Oct. 12, a ban on United Airlines putting employees on unpaid leave for seeking a medical or religious exemption from the airline's requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

FILE - United Airlines planes are seen parked at San Francisco International Airport with a maintenance hangar in the background on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in San Francisco. A federal judge has extended on Tuesday, Oct. 12, a ban on United Airlines putting employees on unpaid leave for seeking a medical or religious exemption from the airline's requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

(AP) — United Airlines employees who are suing the airline over its vaccine mandate will get more time to make their case.

A federal judge in Texas ordered United not to place unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave if they are seeking a medical or religious exemption from mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.

The judge said he was acting because United promise not to act against the unvaccinated employees will expire before he can issue a ruling in the case.