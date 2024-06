A federal judge in Texas is temporarily blocking a Biden Administration plan to extend overtime pay to around four million salaried workers.

A new Labor Department rule passed in April requires overtime pay to salaried workers who earn less than 58-thousand-600-dollars a year. Currently, the limit is 35-thousand-500-dollars, set in 2019.

Texas sued over the new rule and the judge on Friday put it on hold while the challenge works its way through the courts.