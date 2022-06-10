Judge Blocks Texas Investigating Families Of Trans Youth

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate and Texas House, May 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge on Friday, June 10, 2022, temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care, a new obstacle to the state labeling such treatments as child abuse. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

A Texas judge has temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender confirming care.

The judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order halting the state’s investigations of three families who sued. The order also prevents the state from opening any similar investigations against members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc.

The ruling comes about a month after the Texas Supreme Court allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while blocking the investigation of one family that had sued.