Judge: Boy Can Stay In Foster Home With Unvaccinated Parents

(AP) — A Bexar County judge has denied an attorney’s motion to remove a 5-year-old boy from his foster home because the foster parents aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Senior Judge Susan Reed initially ruled that the boy should be removed from Richard and Barbara Bernhardt’s home, but she reversed her decision this week after learning they have celiac disease, an autoimmune condition in which people can’t eat gluten. There is no gluten in any of the three vaccines in use in the U.S., according to the Society for the Study of Celiac Disease.

William “Bill” Keiler, an attorney representing the child’s interests, said he’s considering appealing the ruling.