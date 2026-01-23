A local judge is suing to have his opponent in the March primary disqualified over residency requirements. Judge Carlo Key of Bexar County Court at Law 14 filed suit earlier this month, claiming that his challenger Audrey Martinez lives in Floresville, which is in Wilson County.

Property records reportedly show Martinez and her husband bought a home in Wilson County in 2024. Martinez says the house in Floresville is a “getaway home,” and that she lives in a manufactured home on her parents’ property in south Bexar County.