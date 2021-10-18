LOCAL

Judge Certifies Brownsville Teen To Stand Trial As Adult In Robbery, Murder Of Neighbor

A Brownsville teenager will stand trial for capital murder as an adult in the stabbing death of his apartment neighbor late last year. 17-year-old George Neftaly Rodriguez continues to sit in the Cameron County jail with no bond, accused of robbing and killing 63-year-old Maria Esparza. Rodriguez was 16 at the time. According to the Brownsville Herald, it was Esparza’s son who found his mother’s body in the bedroom of her central Brownsville apartment after she hadn’t answered several phone calls.

