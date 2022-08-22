NATIONAL

Judge Concedes That Trump Affidavit May Be Heavily Redacted

Documents related to the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., are photographed Thursday, Aug. 18 (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

(AP) — A federal judge has acknowledged that redactions to an FBI affidavit spelling out the basis for the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate might be so extensive as to make the document “meaningless” if released to the public. But he said Monday that he continued to believe it should not remain sealed in its entirety because of the public interest in the ongoing criminal investigation.

A written order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart largely restates what he said in court last week, when he directed the Justice Department to propose redactions about the information in the affidavit that it wants to remain secret. That submission is due Thursday at noon.

 

