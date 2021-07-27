Judge Cortez Calls On Feds, Abbott To Act Amid Reports Of COVID-Infected Migrants

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is demanding action from both federal and state officials following reports that migrants who’ve contracted the coronavirus are being released into communities.

Cortez Tuesday issued a strongly-worded statement in which he called on federal immigration officials to stop the releases, and called on Governor Greg Abbott specifically to end the state ban that prohibits counties from implementing their own measures that could slow the spread of the virus.

Cortez says it’s unacceptable that counties experiencing a surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations can’t implement measures like mask mandates to contain the surge. Cortez says without those health and safety tools, Hidalgo County again faces a potential crisis.