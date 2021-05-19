Judge Cortez: Governor’s New Mask Order ‘Too Soon’ And ‘Worrisome’

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez says Governor Greg Abbott is acting too soon with his latest coronavirus-related order.

The directive issued Tuesday orders local governments to end their mask mandates by this Friday, and requires public schools to do the same on June 4th. But Cortez tells 710 KURV the decision on whether to lift mask requirements should depend on the coronavirus infection and vaccination rates of a particular region:

(Audio: Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez)

And Cortez says the coronavirus is still spreading in the Rio Grande Valley, people continue to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and several people a day are still dying of the disease. Cortez says Hidalgo County is making progress in getting residents vaccinated, but hampering that effort is too many young people not getting their shots.