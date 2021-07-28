Judge Cortez To Meet With Local Leaders To Devise Plan For Dealing With Migrant Surge

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez says he’ll be organizing a meeting soon with representatives from cities and school districts in the county to plan an approach for better handling the current surge of migrants overwhelming Border Patrol facilities and the Catholic Charities respite center in McAllen.

Cortez is also, again, urging Governor Greg Abbott to lift his order that prohibits counties and school districts from mandating measures that could better protect residents from the spreading coronavirus. Cortez tells 710 KURV that with school starting again, it’s crucial that local entities be given some leeway:

(Audio: Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez)

Speaking with the Valley’s Morning News, Cortez said Congress must tackle comprehensive immigration reform and pass a plan that includes provisions discouraging the flow of migrants into the U.S.