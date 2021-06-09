Judge Cortez To Raise Several Questions During Governor’s Border Security Summit

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez says he’s as concerned as Governor Abbott about the increase in migrants crossing the Mexico border into Texas, but he says the governor’s border disaster declaration is not a solution.

In issuing the declaration, Governor Abbott warned that all migrants crossing illegally will be arrested. Cortez says that raises all kinds of questions, which he plans to ask the governor during Abbott’s Border Security summit in Del Rio Thursday:

(Audio: Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez)

Cortez tells 710 KURV he wants to be assured that Hidalgo County won’t be undertaking or paying for immigration enforcement measures that are the purview of the federal government.