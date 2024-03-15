NATIONAL

Judge Delays Trump’s Hush-Money Criminal Trial 30 Days, Citing Last-Minute Evidence Dump

FILE - Former President Donald Trump leaves Manhattan criminal court, Feb. 15, 2024, in New York. Prosecutors said Thursday, March 14, that they’re open to delaying the start of Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial to give the former president’s lawyers time to review evidence that was only recently turned over. Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin March 25. The judge has yet to rule on the request. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(AP) — A judge on Friday delayed former President Donald Trump’s hush-money criminal trial until at least mid-April after his lawyers said they needed more time to sift through a profusion of evidence they only recently obtained from a previous federal investigation into the matter.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan agreed to a 30-day postponement and scheduled a hearing for March 25 to address questions about the evidence dump. The trial had been slated to start on March 25. It is among four criminal indictments against Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Trump’s lawyers wanted a 90-day delay, which would’ve pushed the start of the trial into the early summer. Prosecutors said they were OK with a 30-day adjournment “in an abundance of caution and to ensure that defendant has sufficient time to review the new materials.”

