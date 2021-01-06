LOCAL

Judge Delgado Corruption Conviction Upheld By Federal Appeals Court

A federal appeals court has turned down an appeal from former judge Rudy Delgado contesting his judicial corruption conviction and punishment. Channel 5 News reports the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday upheld the bribery, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy conviction of Delgado, rejecting his arguments that there was a lack of evidence to support the guilty verdict.

The former 93rd District Court judge was convicted in July of 2019 and sentenced to 5 years in prison. He was found to have solicited and accepted bribes of cash and gifts from at least one attorney, and rendering favorable rulings in return. The 67-year-old Delgado is serving his sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth.

