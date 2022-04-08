LOCAL

Judge Denies Appeal In Brownsville ISD Trustee Election Case

jsalinasBy
A judge is denying a motion for a new trial in the ongoing battle over a seat on the Brownsville school district’s Board of Trustees. Marisa Leal originally won the seat by one vote in November of 2020.  A recount found that Pena had won by eight votes and she was sworn in as a trustee.

However, Leal sued over illegal votes being counted in the election, which led to a special election being scheduled for May 7th. A lawyer for Pena had asked for a new trial, but that motion was denied by the judge on Wednesday.

