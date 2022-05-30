Judge Denies DNA Testing For Brownsville Death Row Inmate

Brownsville death row inmate Ruben Gutierrez is, once again, a step closer to his execution. A state district judge has rejected what was a third request from his appeal attorneys for DNA testing.

Their motion, as reported by the Brownsville Herald, states no physical or forensic evidence has connected Gutierrez to the September 1998 stabbing death of 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison, and his attorneys claim the DNA results will prove he was not in the home at the time.

Gutierrez has maintained he didn’t know that the two men he was with planned to kill Harrison and that he was in the car while the robbery-murder was being committed. Gutierrez has seen two previous execution dates canceled. The 44-year-old Gutierrez is now scheduled to be given a lethal injection October 27th.