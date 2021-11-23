Judge Denies Oklahoma Death Row Inmate’s Request For Stay

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Bigler Jobe Stouffer II. A federal judge in Oklahoma has denied a death row inmate's request for a stay of execution. Judge Stephen Friot on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, denied the request from inmate Bigler Stouffer II. The 79-year-old Stouffer is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Dec. 9. He was convicted and sentenced to die for the 1985 slaying of schoolteacher Linda Reaves. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)