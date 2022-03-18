LOCAL

Judge Denies Request For Mistrial For Palmview H-E-B Shooting Suspect

jsalinasBy
0

The judge overseeing the Palmview H-E-B shooting trial is refusing a defense request for a mistrial.

The request came Thursday after testimony by the manager who was on duty on the night the shooting happened in 2016. The manager testified from notes he took following the shooting.

The attorney representing defendant Raul Lopez objected, saying the notes were not provided to them before the trial and were grounds for a mistrial. The request was denied. Lopez is facing charges of murder and attempted murder in the case.

