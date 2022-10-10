Judge Dismisses Excessive Force Lawsuit Against Police In Shooting Death Of San Benito Man

A Brownsville federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the police shooting death of an unarmed San Benito man almost four years ago. U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez ruled that the officers who fired 31 shots at Ricardo Trevino did not use excessive force.

As reported by the Valley Morning Star, the judge found that Trevino, although not in possession of a firearm, had used his car in a way that the officers could reasonably believe their lives were in danger.

Officers had been chasing Trevino the afternoon of December 7th 2018, and eventually blocked him in a cul-de-sac in El Ranchito. As he put his car in reverse to get away, several officers opened fire. The 21-year-old Trevino was shot 12 times in the head and torso.

The lawsuit, which was brought by Trevino’s mother, claimed that the officers violated numerous police department policies during the incident.