Judge Doesn’t Make Ruling In Trump Mar-A-Lago Hearing

Former President Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized from his Florida estate will have to wait. The judge in the case won’t make a ruling today after a hearing was held on the matter.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said she would enter a written order, with no hint at a timeline. Trump’s legal team also asked the judge to restore order, claiming there was a lack of trust and perception in the hearing with the media being present. Attorney Chris Kise said “we need to lower the temperature on both sides.”

