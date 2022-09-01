Judge Doesn’t Make Ruling In Trump Mar-A-Lago Hearing

FILE: Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate are photographed Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

FILE: Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate are photographed Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Former President Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized from his Florida estate will have to wait. The judge in the case won’t make a ruling today after a hearing was held on the matter.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said she would enter a written order, with no hint at a timeline. Trump’s legal team also asked the judge to restore order, claiming there was a lack of trust and perception in the hearing with the media being present. Attorney Chris Kise said “we need to lower the temperature on both sides.”