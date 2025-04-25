Judge Extends Order Blocking ICE Office On Rikers Island

A judge is extending a temporary restraining order that blocks ICE from operating at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex.

The state Supreme Court judge gave the order Monday after the City Council sued Mayor Adams, claiming the ICE presence at Rikers signed off on by his administration is unlawful. The administration says it’s intended to allow Correction Department officials to work with ICE on criminal investigations and drug trafficking.

However, the council claims it would allow ICE to carry out President Trump’s mass deportation agenda. Adams says the move will help keep dangerous people off the streets.