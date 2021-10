A Hidalgo County judge is extending a temporary restraining order to keep the Weslaco school district from firing its human resources director.

The original restraining order was granted when Melva Segura sued the school district after it moved to terminate her. An audit of the HR Department earlier this year was critical of Segura’s tenure.

The new restraining order will be in place through October 28th, when the district will hold a due process hearing for Segura.