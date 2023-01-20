NATIONAL

Judge Fines Trump, Lawyer For ‘frivolous’ Clinton Lawsuit

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. A Florida Judge sanctioned Trump and one of his attorneys Thursday, Jan. 19, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing what he said was a bogus lawsuit against Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and others. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — A Florida judge has sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing a bogus lawsuit against Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton.

In a scathing decision Thursday, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks accuses Trump of filing frivolous lawsuits for political purposes in a “pattern of abuse of the courts.”

In the wake of the sanctions, Trump on Friday withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James. The case, in federal court in Florida, had also been before Middlebrooks.

