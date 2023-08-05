Judge Gives Trump Monday Deadline To Repsond To Motion For Protective Order

A federal judge is giving former President Trump til Monday to respond to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s motion for a protective order. Smith filed the motion Friday night after Trump posted on Truth Social “If you go after me, I’m coming after you.”

The post appeared one day after Trump was indicted on four counts related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Smith wrote in his filing that public posts by the former president about the case “could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice.” The former President has until 5 p.m. eastern to repsond.