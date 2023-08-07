Judge Gives Trump Monday Deadline To Respond To Motion For Protective Order

Former President Donald Trump and his legal team have until the end of today to respond to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s motion for a protective order.

If granted, the order would limit what Trump can say publicly about his election interference case. Smith filed the motion Friday after Trump posted on Truth Social, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you.”

Smith argued in his filing that public posts by the former president about the case “could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice.”