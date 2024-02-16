Judge Grants Bond For Indicted Ex-Edinburg Councilman

An indicted ex-Edinburg city councilman was granted bond this afternoon, hours after he made his initial federal court appearance on bribery and racketeering charges.

ValleyCentral.com reports a McAllen federal magistrate set bond at $50,000 for Jorge “Coach” Salinas during a detention hearing this afternoon. Investigators say Salinas took more than $20,000 in bribes paid to him so he would vote to approve contracts for a specific business in Edinburg. Salinas was indicted Wednesday and arrested Thursday.

Salinas was the Place 1 Edinburg City Councilman from 2017 to 2021. He had campaigned on the side of the controversial Richard Molina who served as mayor for those four years.