Judge Grants Bond For Jailed Progreso Mayor-On Condition He Resign

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville federal judge has granted bond for the jailed mayor of Progreso but required him to resign as a condition of his release.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Wednesday set bond at $100,000 for Gerardo Alanis and set several conditions – one of them that he resign as mayor. Alanis himself had made that offer during a bond hearing Tuesday. The judge also ordered Alanis to submit to electronic monitoring and to surrender his passport.

In addition, Alanis is forbidden from making contact with other co-defendants, including his brother Francisco, and he is prohibited from working with the city of Progreso or the Progeso school district.

Alanis has already been fired from his IT job with the district. Alanis has been jailed since March 18th when he was arrested on a federal drug trafficking conspiracy indictment.