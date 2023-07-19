Judge In Trump Docs Case Weighs Pushing Back Trial Date

The judge overseeing the Trump classified documents case is suggesting the start of the trial may be pushed back past the mid-December date proposed by prosecutors.

During a hearing in Florida on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon told federal prosecutors their timeline was “compressed” and that cases like this take more time. Cannon didn’t set a trial date but said she would issue an order on the matter “promptly.”

A lawyer for former President Trump argued that the upcoming election and the publicity it would bring to the case would make it impossible to get a fair trial prior to the election.