Wise County officials are reporting the coronavirus-related death of a longtime judge. Melton Cude was in his ninth term on the bench in the Wise County Court of Law Number 1 when he died Sunday night at age 65. His friends report Cude had come down with the virus a couple of weeks ago.

Many rural counties in Texas started seeing a spike in cases around the middle of last month. Wise County reported more than 300 new cases in the final week of November.