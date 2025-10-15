A federal judge in San Antonio has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the University of Texas from enforcing their new policies that align with the Texas Campus Protection Act that went into effect last month.

The judge found that the policies at the Austin and Dallas campuses likely violate the First Amendment, so he issued the injunction which will remain in place until a final verdict is reached.

The Texas law limits “expressive activities” between 10:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. It also includes restrictions on end-of-term speakers, amplified sound and percussion instruments.