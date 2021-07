A federal judge is ruling the U.S. Air Force is partially responsible for the Sutherland Springs church massacre in Texas.

The Pentagon was faulted for failing to submit the criminal history of the gunman, Airman Devin Kelley, into a federal gun-buying database, allowing him to purchase the murder weapon.

The judge ruled the Air Force is mostly responsible for the 2017 attack, which ended with more than two dozen people dead in the worst mass shooting in Texas history.