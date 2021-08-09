Judge: Norwegian Cruises Can Require Proof Of Vaccination

FILE - In this July 7, 2010, file photo, the Norwegian Epic, owned by the Norwegian Cruise Line Corporation, sails through the Government Cut to the Port of Miami in Miami. A federal judge on Sunday night, Aug. 8, 2021, granted Norwegian Cruise Line’s request to temporarily block a Florida law banning cruise companies from asking passengers for proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams granted the preliminary injunction in a lawsuit challenging the state’s “vaccine passport” ban, which was signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald via AP, File)