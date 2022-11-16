Judge Oders UVA Shooting Suspect To Remain In Custody

Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student suspect is in custody. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(AP) — A University of Virginia student accused of killing three members of the school’s football team and wounding two other students in an on-campus shooting will be held without bond.

A judge made the decision Wednesday after Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. made his first court appearance. Jones says he plans to hire an attorney. The judge also appointed a public defender to represent him in the meantime.

The violence at the state’s flagship public university has set off days of mourning among students and faculty, the broader Charlottesville community and other supporters. The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season, which had been scheduled for Saturday.