Bexar County is under a judge’s order to add 129 voting locations before the election in November. Judge Martha Tanner issued the after the Texas Civil Rights Project filed a lawsuit last week on behalf of their client, the Texas Organizing Project.

The lawsuit was in response to the county’s plan to close more than 40 polling places prior to the midterm elections. The judge’s ruling says the new polling locations should be determined and posted online by next Tuesday, October 18th.