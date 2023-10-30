Judge Orders Border Patrol Agents In Texas To Stop Cutting Border Razor Wire

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A federal judge in Texas has ordered Border Patrol agents to stop cutting razor wire the state has put up along the border in an attempt to deter migrants from crossing into Texas from Mexico.

A temporary restraining order states the barriers should remain intact for now, although it does allow the razor wire to be cut if emergency medical aid is needed for people who’ve been cut by it.

Texas sued the Biden administration last week after Border Patrol agents were seen cutting razor wire that was put up by Texas Guard soldiers near Eagle Pass. Similar barriers have been installed near the river in Brownsville.

The order, signed by U.S. District Judge Alia Moses in Del Rio, will remain in effect at least until a hearing on the lawsuit that she set for November 7th.