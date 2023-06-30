Judge Orders DPS To Give News Agencies Uvalde School Shooting Records

File photo: Surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, authorities stage in a hallway as they respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A state district judge has ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to release to news organizations public records concerning the law enforcement response to the mass killing at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The ruling comes in a lawsuit brought by more than a dozen news outlets claiming the DPS is unlawfully withholding the documents. The records relate to the failure of law enforcement to go after the gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers inside a fourth-grade classroom. The records requested include bodycam video, 911 audio, other emergency communications, call logs, and emails.

The judge ruled the DPS has been wrongly withholding the records for more than a year.