A candidate for the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court says she’ll fight a judge’s order to remove her from the primary runoff ballot.

Brittanye Lashay Morris finished first in the Democratic primary for Precinct 4, but a district court judge ordered her removed form the runoff ballot after a lawsuit challenged her eligibility to hold the office.

The lawsuit by third-place finisher Nicole Roberts claimed Morris doesn’t live in the precinct. On Friday, the judge ordered the Democratic Party to replace Morris on the ballot with Roberts.