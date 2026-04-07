A candidate for the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court says she’ll fight a judge’s order to remove her from the primary runoff ballot.

Brittanye Lashay Morris finished first in the Democratic primary for Precinct 4, but a district court judge ordered her removed form the runoff ballot after a lawsuit challenged her eligibility to hold the office.

The lawsuit by third-place finisher Nicole Roberts claimed Morris doesn’t live in the precinct. On Friday, the judge ordered the Democratic Party to replace Morris on the ballot with Roberts.

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