Judge Orders Justice Dept. To Release Trump Obstruction Memo

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. A federal judge has ordered the release of a legal memorandum the Trump-era Justice Department prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr before he announced his conclusion that President Donald Trump had not obstructed justice during the Russia investigation. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. A federal judge has ordered the release of a legal memorandum the Trump-era Justice Department prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr before he announced his conclusion that President Donald Trump had not obstructed justice during the Russia investigation. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)

(AP) — A federal judge has ordered the release of a legal memorandum the Trump-era Justice Department prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr before he announced his conclusion that President Donald Trump had not obstructed justice during the Russia investigation.

The Justice Department had refused to give the memorandum of March 24, 2019, to a government transparency group that requested it under the Freedom of Information Act. But U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said the Justice Department had obscured “the true purpose of the memorandum” when it withheld the document.