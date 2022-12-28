Judge Orders Longest Prison Term So Far In Gov. Whitmer Plot

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry Croft Jr. Croft, a Delaware trucker described as a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor, was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, a day after an accomplice received 16 years behind bars. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)

(AP) — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison. The sentence announced Wednesday is the longest yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for 47-year-old Barry Croft Jr., who was the fourth and final federal defendant to learn his fate. Judge Robert J. Jonker described him as “the idea guy” behind the plot and called him “a very convincing communicator” for people who were open to his views. Croft and accomplice Adam Fox were convicted in August of conspiracy in Grand Rapids. Fox was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years behind bars.