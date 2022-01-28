Judge Orders New Election In Brownsville School Board Race Marred By Illegal Ballots

A state district judge has ordered a new election for the Place 6 seat on the Brownsville school board.

Finding that illegal votes had been cast in the race between incumbent Minverva Pena and challenger Marisa Leal, the judge Thursday declared the November 2020 election void and set the new election for May 7th. Following a 2-day trial this month, the judge determined 24 votes were illegally cast in an election that was initially won – by one vote – by Marisa Leal.

Pena called for a recount which showed her the winner by eight votes. Leal sued, and the judge sided with her claims of illegal ballots being cast.