Judge Orders Paternity Test For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

FILE -Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene Jones, right, on the field during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. A judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 26-year-old woman who claims the billionaire is her biological father. A Texas judge issued the order for genetic testing Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in a paternity case brought by Alexandra Davis. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

(AP) — A judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 26-year-old woman who claims the billionaire is her biological father.

A Texas judge issued the order for genetic testing Thursday in a paternity case brought by Alexandra Davis. She previously alleged in a separate lawsuit she was conceived from a relationship Jones had with her mother in the mid-1990s.

Attorneys for Jones did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday, but said in court filings that they intend to appeal the decision.