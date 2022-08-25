Judge Orders Unsealing Of Redacted Affidavit In Trump Search

(AP) — A judge has ordered the Justice Department to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents.

The directive from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart came hours after federal law enforcement submitted under seal the portions of the affidavit that they want to keep secret as their investigation moves forward. The judge said the department must file its redacted version by noon Friday.

The redactions proposed by the department are likely to be extensive, so it’s not clear how much new information about the investigation will be revealed.